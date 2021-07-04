Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 12,474,635 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 91.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,222,066 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,474,635 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.06% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $14,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DB opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $15.34.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 2.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DB. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

