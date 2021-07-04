Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 44,936 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,936 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.46% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $15,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 786,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after buying an additional 309,714 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $56.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.81. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $58.99.

