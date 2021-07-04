Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 571,000 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.82% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $14,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 86,914 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 54,891 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. 65.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.48. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $32.31.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

