Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 835,628 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 80.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835,628 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Ingevity worth $15,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth $39,388,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,288,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,750,000 after acquiring an additional 151,679 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ingevity by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,689,000 after purchasing an additional 132,061 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ingevity by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 114,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ingevity by 1,278.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

In other news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGVT opened at $81.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Ingevity Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.99.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

