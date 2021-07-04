Franklin Resources Inc. Takes Position in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,470,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,836,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.40% of Zepp Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZEPP. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at $6,457,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the first quarter worth $1,111,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the first quarter valued at $1,011,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zepp Health in the 1st quarter valued at $822,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Zepp Health during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Zepp Health stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. Zepp Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.20 million, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

