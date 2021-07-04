Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,061 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.09% of Domino’s Pizza worth $12,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ opened at $474.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $475.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.00.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

In related news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total value of $332,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,453,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,302,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.69.

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

