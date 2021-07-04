Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,295 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 152,294 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $16,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,146,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $413,522,000 after acquiring an additional 191,874 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $162,007,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $116,346,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BHP Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,804 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,997,000 after buying an additional 62,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 116.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,521,931 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,059,000 after acquiring an additional 820,136 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

NYSE:BBL opened at $60.00 on Friday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $68.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

