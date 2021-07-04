Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,065 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Janus Henderson Group worth $15,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at $614,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 481,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,008,000 after purchasing an additional 138,600 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 68,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 32,674 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at $843,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 19,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

JHG stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.64. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $40.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.32.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

