Frax Market Cap Tops $210.11 Million (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. In the last seven days, Frax has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a market capitalization of $210.11 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002879 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00045392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00132412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00168553 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,441.88 or 0.99906616 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 211,684,131 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

