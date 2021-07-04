Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.06.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of FRHLF opened at $8.33 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $8.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3954 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 5.26%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

