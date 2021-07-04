Frontier Market Cap Tops $25.07 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Frontier coin can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001642 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $25.07 million and approximately $5.18 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Frontier has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00054530 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00017797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.20 or 0.00794827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Frontier Coin Profile

Frontier is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,243,750 coins. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

