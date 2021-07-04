Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $87.17 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $189.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $65,831.01. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 341,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,115,009.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $58,591.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,617,472.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,781 shares of company stock worth $1,292,466 over the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

