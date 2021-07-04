Fusion 1-Day Volume Tops $847,552.00 (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Fusion coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusion has a market capitalization of $27.36 million and approximately $847,552.00 worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fusion has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,328.07 or 0.99502943 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 68,957,228 coins. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.