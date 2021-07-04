FUTURAX (FTXT) Achieves Market Cap of $21,789.70

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded up 38.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last week, FUTURAX has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One FUTURAX coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FUTURAX has a total market capitalization of $21,789.70 and approximately $2.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.52 or 0.00233043 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000232 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001658 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $272.20 or 0.00787771 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000058 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FUTURAX (CRYPTO:FTXT) is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

FUTURAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

