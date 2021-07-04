FUZE Token (FUZE) Market Cap Reaches $30,212.85

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. In the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. FUZE Token has a total market cap of $30,212.85 and approximately $41,214.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUZE Token coin can now be bought for approximately $39.82 or 0.00114137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FUZE Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00045477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00131214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.17 or 0.00166741 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,905.06 or 1.00055811 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002942 BTC.

FUZE Token Coin Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 759 coins. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token . FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken . FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net

FUZE Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUZE Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUZE Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUZE Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUZE Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.