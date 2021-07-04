Gala Reaches Market Cap of $60.44 Million (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Gala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gala has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Gala has a total market cap of $60.44 million and approximately $736,156.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00054661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00018343 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $282.23 or 0.00796636 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,848.12 or 0.08039194 BTC.

Gala Profile

GALA is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gala is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

