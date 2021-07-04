Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) Market Capitalization Reaches $28.83 Million

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last seven days, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $8.22 or 0.00023128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Galatasaray Fan Token has a total market cap of $28.83 million and $11.95 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00046395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00136378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.28 or 0.00166839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,603.76 or 1.00198887 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002930 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Galatasaray Fan Token Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/galatasaray . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token

