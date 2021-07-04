GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 470,600 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the May 31st total of 591,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 945,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,472,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 281,583 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 504,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 15,932 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 503,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 56,018 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 390,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 45,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:GGN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,618. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.