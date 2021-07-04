Gameswap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $56,493.00 (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 4th. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $56,493.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gameswap has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Gameswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000720 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00054328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00017863 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.49 or 0.00790970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Gameswap (CRYPTO:GSWAP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

