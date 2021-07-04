Geeq (GEEQ) Trading 48.1% Higher Over Last Week

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last week, Geeq has traded 48.1% higher against the US dollar. Geeq has a market cap of $5.31 million and $213,065.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geeq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Geeq alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00054668 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00018193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.23 or 0.00799234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,864.47 or 0.08054793 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq (CRYPTO:GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,122,222 coins. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.