Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Market Capitalization Reaches $252.61 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $252.61 million and approximately $7.25 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00054838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00018294 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.57 or 0.00800689 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,858.25 or 0.08042073 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

Gemini Dollar (CRYPTO:GUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 251,811,617 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

