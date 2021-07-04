Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $872.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will announce $872.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $836.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $908.60 million. Generac posted sales of $546.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year sales of $3.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $4.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.16 million. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNRC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.67.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $415.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.91. Generac has a 1 year low of $123.45 and a 1 year high of $419.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $341.61.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,359,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,873,502.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,870 shares of company stock valued at $10,249,340. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Generac by 345.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,083,000 after buying an additional 1,141,471 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,169,000 after buying an additional 810,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,036,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,082,000 after buying an additional 334,177 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 438,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,484,000 after buying an additional 243,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

