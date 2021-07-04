Genesis Shards Market Capitalization Tops $1.73 Million (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 39.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $1.73 million and $143,362.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Shards coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000421 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Genesis Shards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00045209 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00131994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00167533 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,170.24 or 1.00237261 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Shards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.