Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 104,691 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of GrowGeneration worth $36,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,374,000 after acquiring an additional 335,237 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,615,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,973,000 after acquiring an additional 679,639 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 238.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,545,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,497 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 634,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 391,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 441,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after acquiring an additional 26,213 shares in the last quarter. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GRWG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrowGeneration currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

In other news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $1,092,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 377,477 shares in the company, valued at $16,491,970.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 148,305 shares of company stock worth $6,238,452 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 196.12 and a beta of 2.90. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG).

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.