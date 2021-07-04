Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 116,543 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 116,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Rogers Communications worth $36,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 130,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,760,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 172,033 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,928,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $53.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.84 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.31.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.3981 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.31%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.