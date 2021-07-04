Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 97,463 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,104,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,463 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.89% of Vista Outdoor worth $35,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 563.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $47.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

In related news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at $663,702.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $296,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,305 shares of company stock valued at $885,785. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.