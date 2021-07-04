Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 833,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,346 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Skyline Champion worth $37,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SKY. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth about $16,176,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 24,654.4% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,053 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 30,463 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth about $905,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Shares of SKY opened at $54.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.86. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $57.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $447.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Skyline Champion’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SKY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 105,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $4,963,598.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 494,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,224,342.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $3,007,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,129 shares in the company, valued at $6,824,146.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,458 shares of company stock worth $14,876,246. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.