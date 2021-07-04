Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,771,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,088 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.19% of Liberty Latin America worth $35,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 6,836,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,818,000 after purchasing an additional 977,767 shares during the period. Fine Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,805,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,296,000 after buying an additional 438,506 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 7.1% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,512,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,572,000 after buying an additional 300,890 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 6.0% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,282,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,621,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth about $25,044,000. Institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LILAK opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

