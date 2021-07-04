Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 136,235 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,235 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.06% of Revolution Medicines worth $35,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth about $301,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

In other news, Director Peter Svennilson sold 18,215 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $849,729.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,302 shares in the company, valued at $947,088.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 378,117 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $11,419,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 637,313 shares of company stock valued at $21,084,620 over the last quarter.

RVMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

RVMD stock opened at $32.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.50. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $56.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 2.05.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 302.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.