Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 155,245 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,793,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.59% of Sally Beauty worth $36,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Sally Beauty by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.63. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $926.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 401.89% and a net margin of 4.03%. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

SBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In related news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

