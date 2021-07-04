Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 160,200 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,200,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 160,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.88% of Urban Edge Properties worth $36,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Shares of UE stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.78.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $94.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.14 million. On average, analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

UE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Urban Edge Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.