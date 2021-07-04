Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 274,399 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,976,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.63% of Coeur Mining worth $35,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $17,078,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 72,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 104,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

CDE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

NYSE:CDE opened at $8.91 on Friday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 1.88.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

