Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 319,408 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,528,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,408 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $36,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Ratos AB bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at about $103,770,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at about $53,436,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 1,021.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,382,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,278 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,555,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,533,000 after acquiring an additional 857,705 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at about $13,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.02. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion and a PE ratio of -29.50.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $504.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 47,700 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $999,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,373.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

