Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 62,887 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 763,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,887 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.60% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $36,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $227,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,629.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $311,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,624,364.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,411 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,087. 3.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $51.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLAY shares. William Blair raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.32.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

