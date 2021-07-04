Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,263,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Avaya worth $35,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Avaya by 905.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avaya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Avaya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Avaya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000.

Shares of AVYA stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $34.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.34 and a beta of 1.65.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. The business had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avaya presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

