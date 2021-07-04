Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.74% of Trustmark worth $37,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 21,739 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the first quarter worth $213,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 7.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the first quarter worth $228,000. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRMK opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.04. Trustmark Co. has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.86.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.48 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 35.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

