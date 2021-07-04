Geode Capital Management LLC Has $33.97 Million Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Central Garden & Pet worth $33,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 39.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CENTA shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

CENTA opened at $47.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.93. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.65. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $32.82 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

