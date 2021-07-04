Geode Capital Management LLC Has $35.58 Million Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,096,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 89,556 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.81% of American Assets Trust worth $35,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAT. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $37.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.40. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 133.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 1.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.29 per share, for a total transaction of $705,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $380,628.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 91,390 shares of company stock worth $3,163,783 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

