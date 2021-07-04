Geode Capital Management LLC Has $36.16 Million Stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 549,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Monro worth $36,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monro during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,665,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Monro by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $348,030,000 after purchasing an additional 224,634 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Monro by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,459,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,418,000 after purchasing an additional 196,635 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Monro during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,497,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 492,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,231,000 after buying an additional 86,859 shares during the last quarter.

Monro stock opened at $64.56 on Friday. Monro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Monro had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

MNRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

