Geode Capital Management LLC Has $36.31 Million Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.75% of Cavco Industries worth $36,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 1,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 277.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1,025.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $227.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.19. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.12. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.88 and a twelve month high of $242.06.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.60 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 6.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

