Geode Capital Management LLC Has $36.70 Million Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,184 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Federal Signal worth $36,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 15,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Federal Signal stock opened at $39.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.53. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $43.77.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

