Geode Capital Management LLC Has $36.95 Million Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,084,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,812 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.44% of MaxLinear worth $36,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MaxLinear news, insider James Lougheed sold 24,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $881,556.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,948.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $314,494.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,317 shares of company stock worth $8,255,609. 8.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $42.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $44.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.77.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

