Geode Capital Management LLC Has $37.13 Million Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,954 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,756 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Cryoport worth $37,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $176,867,000 after purchasing an additional 493,306 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Cryoport by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 524,691 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $23,023,000 after buying an additional 301,500 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cryoport by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 688,171 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,791,000 after buying an additional 154,899 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cryoport by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 980,057 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $43,005,000 after buying an additional 98,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cryoport by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 947,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,290,000 after buying an additional 88,827 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cryoport currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $625,681.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at $936,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 747,177 shares of company stock valued at $44,878,227. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cryoport stock opened at $61.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.88. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The business’s revenue was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.