Geode Capital Management LLC Has $37.33 Million Stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,102,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.90% of Premier worth $37,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Premier by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Premier during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Premier by 109.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Premier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Premier by 20.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays cut Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Shares of PINC opened at $35.40 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $37.79. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.43.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Premier’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

