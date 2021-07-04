Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,104,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,240 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.94% of Red Rock Resorts worth $35,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 561.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after buying an additional 1,018,353 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,019,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,142,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,090,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,556,000 after buying an additional 448,334 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,933,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,532,000 after buying an additional 310,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

RRR stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $46.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.54 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.18) EPS. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

