Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,623,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.44% of South Jersey Industries worth $36,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries in the third quarter worth $892,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 208,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 67,339 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

SJI stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.303 dividend. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.02%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.