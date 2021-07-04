Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 18,883 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,883 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Westlake Chemical worth $36,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,104,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,682,000 after purchasing an additional 38,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,475,000 after purchasing an additional 168,049 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,283,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 599,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 1,062.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 352,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,272,000 after purchasing an additional 321,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at $862,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.27.

WLK opened at $90.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $50.38 and a 52-week high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.16%.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

