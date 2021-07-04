Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 382,367 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 106.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 382,367 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.75% of Marathon Digital worth $35,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 69.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 19,900.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marathon Digital news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $800,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,357.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MARA. B. Riley raised their price objective on Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of MARA opened at $30.29 on Friday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $57.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23 and a beta of 4.50.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 572.60%. The company had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

