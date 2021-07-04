Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 41,711 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,214,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,711 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.65% of NetScout Systems worth $34,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 249,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 20,915 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 33,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 18,952 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,314.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $197,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NetScout Systems stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $31.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 115.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.47.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. NetScout Systems’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.