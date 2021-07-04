Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 65,602 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 844,813 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.92% of Progress Software worth $37,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,806,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,965,000 after purchasing an additional 508,081 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,257,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,836,000 after purchasing an additional 121,382 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,202,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,976,000 after purchasing an additional 83,299 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 976,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,114,000 after purchasing an additional 148,926 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 937,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,300,000 after purchasing an additional 345,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company.

PRGS opened at $47.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.20. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

In other Progress Software news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

